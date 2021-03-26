Rise in the coronavirus figures slowing down

During the week from 19 to 25 March an average of 227 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 22% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Yesterday (Thursday 25 March) Sciensano noted a 26% increase in the 7-day rolling average for hospitalisations compared with the previous week. Although still high, the pace of the increase appears to be slowing.

On Thursday 25 March 242 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is down 9 on Wednesday’s hospital admission figures. Meanwhile, 212 (also down 9) patients were discharged from our country’s hospitals. There are currently 2,492 (+40) patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 651 (+14) are on intensive care wards and 355 (+23) are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now more than double what it was 5 weeks ago.

During the week from 16 to 22 March an average of 27 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 18% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 16 to 22 March an average of 4,331 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is a rise of 32% compared with the previous week. On Thursday the 7-day rolling average for infections was up 37%. Although still high, the rate of increase seems to be slowing.

During the same period an average of 60,382 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 23% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.7% tested positive for coronavirus.