Rise in the coronavirus figures slowing down
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show rises in the number of hospitalisations, deaths and people testing positive for the virus. However, the rise in the number of hospitalisations and new infections is now slowing.
During the week from 19 to 25 March an average of 227 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 22% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Yesterday (Thursday 25 March) Sciensano noted a 26% increase in the 7-day rolling average for hospitalisations compared with the previous week. Although still high, the pace of the increase appears to be slowing.
On Thursday 25 March 242 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is down 9 on Wednesday’s hospital admission figures. Meanwhile, 212 (also down 9) patients were discharged from our country’s hospitals. There are currently 2,492 (+40) patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 651 (+14) are on intensive care wards and 355 (+23) are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now more than double what it was 5 weeks ago.
During the week from 16 to 22 March an average of 27 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 18% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
During the week from 16 to 22 March an average of 4,331 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is a rise of 32% compared with the previous week. On Thursday the 7-day rolling average for infections was up 37%. Although still high, the rate of increase seems to be slowing.
During the same period an average of 60,382 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 23% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.7% tested positive for coronavirus.