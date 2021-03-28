450 people fined for involvement in illegal street racing

Police in Antwerp mounted a large-scale operation against illegal street racing in the city on Saturday evening. Officers went to two large car parks in the Luchtbal area of Antwerp where street races were taking place. A total of 450 fines were issued to participants and spectators. The operation was mounted after a string of complaints from local residents. Police have taken action against street racers at the car parks in the past. However, the races continued. During Saturday’s operation all the entrances to and exits from the car parks were sealed off, enabling the police to identify and fine all those present.