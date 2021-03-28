Atomium lights turned off for Earth Hour
Our capital city Brussels was one of hundreds of cities worldwide that turned out the lights for one hour on Saturday evening as part of Earth Hour. Each year WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) organises Earth Hour to draw attention to the link between the destruction of our natural environment, climate change and the growth in the incidence of illnesses such as COVID-19. Here in Belgium, the lights were turned off at several iconic monuments and buildings, including the Atomium in Brussels.