More than 700 COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards in Belgian hospitals

During the week from 21 to 27 March an average of 237 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is 22% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Saturday the week-on-week increase was 23%. On Friday it was 22%.

On Saturday 27 March the country’s hospitals reported 292 admissions of patients with COVID-19. This is 91 up on Friday’s figures. 259 (up 59 on Friday’s figures) patients were discharged from hospital. There are currently 2,568 (+69) patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. Of these 701 (+37) are in intensive care and 375 (+12) are on ventilators.

During the week from 17 to 23 March an average of 27 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is up 12% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

During the week from 18 to 24 March an average of 4,636 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 27% on the figures for the previous week. In Saturday’s figures the 7-day rolling average was up 31%, while there was a rise of 32% in the figures released on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of people that are being tested is up too. During the week from 18 to 24 March an average of 64,100 tests were carried out each day. This is 22% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.7% test positive for coronavirus.

The basis reproduction rate (RO) currently stands at 1.13. This means that on average every 100 people with coronavirus infect another 113 people.

According to the most recent figures (from Friday 26 March) 1,201,488 people have already been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 13.1% of the adult population. Meanwhile, 497,321 people in Belgium have already received both doses of coronavirus vaccine.