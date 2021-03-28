PM wants deadlines for schools and the hospitality industry to be met “but it will depend on the figures”

In a reaction to comments made by the Francophone liberal leader Georges-Louis Bouchez in which he described the government’s (of which his own party is a part) efforts to control the pandemic as “a failure”, Mr De Croo said "In a crisis like this you must ensure that there is unity within the government(s). They are in charge of policy. During a crisis you must also be able to change course is the situation is different that you might have hoped”.

"Like many European countries, we had hoped that we would be able to head towards relaxations of the measures. For months on end, we have succeeded in staving off a third wave with measures that were much less strict than in other countries”, Mr De Croo added.

When asked whether schools will fully reopen in three weeks’ time, Mr De Croo said that the measures that are been taken now are the same as at half term last November. He added that he and his colleagues want to ensure that schools can reopen on 19 April, but as with everything this is conditional on the further evolution of the pandemic.

But will the other deadlines (27 April for the reopening shops selling non-essential goods and 1 May for the reopening of bars and restaurants) be met?

"The basis for the reopening of our economy will be formed by limiting our contacts during the coming weeks. We currently face an aggressive variant. As regards vaccinations there will be an acceleration of the programme during the second quarter".