Schoolchildren and students to pay just 12 euro for annual season ticket on Brussels public transport

The measure is a first step towards the aim of offering free public transport in the capital to all people under the age of 25 and over the age of 65.

The First Minister in the Brussels regional government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) told journalists that "Every young person in Brussels should be able to travel at little cost throughout our region. I am very pleased that the Brussels regional government is able to offer this special tariff to our young people”. Mr Vervoort added that he hopes that this will serve to motivate young people to make even greater use of public transport in the capital.

The Brussels regional Transport Minister Elke Van Brandt (Flemish green) believes that by offering the capital’s youngsters season tickets at a heavily reduced price it will encourage them to carry on using public transport in later life. “In this way they will from a young age get a taste of the freedom and ease an MIVB season ticket provides”.

Each year, more than 400 million journeys are made on the bus, tram and metro services provided by MIVB. The public transport company is currently in the process of expanding its capacity. Once complete the expansion programme will provide 20% extra capacity on MIVB’s bus services, 7 new tram lines and a new north-south metro line from Evere to Vorst. The Brussels regional government says that MIVB provides the solution to the issues of poor air quality and traffic congestion in Brussels.