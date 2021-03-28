Schoolchildren and students to pay just 12 euro for annual season ticket on Brussels public transport
The Brussels regional government has decided that from 1 July this year the price of an annual season ticket from the regional transport company MIVB will be reduced to just 12 euro for schoolchildren and students. From February next year the price reduction will be extended to cover all young people between the between the ages of 18 and 24.
The measure is a first step towards the aim of offering free public transport in the capital to all people under the age of 25 and over the age of 65.
The First Minister in the Brussels regional government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) told journalists that "Every young person in Brussels should be able to travel at little cost throughout our region. I am very pleased that the Brussels regional government is able to offer this special tariff to our young people”. Mr Vervoort added that he hopes that this will serve to motivate young people to make even greater use of public transport in the capital.
The Brussels regional Transport Minister Elke Van Brandt (Flemish green) believes that by offering the capital’s youngsters season tickets at a heavily reduced price it will encourage them to carry on using public transport in later life. “In this way they will from a young age get a taste of the freedom and ease an MIVB season ticket provides”.
Each year, more than 400 million journeys are made on the bus, tram and metro services provided by MIVB. The public transport company is currently in the process of expanding its capacity. Once complete the expansion programme will provide 20% extra capacity on MIVB’s bus services, 7 new tram lines and a new north-south metro line from Evere to Vorst. The Brussels regional government says that MIVB provides the solution to the issues of poor air quality and traffic congestion in Brussels.