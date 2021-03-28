Wout Van Aert victorious in Ghent-Wevelgem race

The 7-man pack was what remained of a group that had broke away from the rest 70 kilometres into the 248-kilometre race through East and West Flanders.

Wout van Aert completed the race in 5 hours, 45 minutes and 27 seconds. He was followed over the finishing line by the Italian rider Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka-ASSOS). Another Italian, Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) came in third.

7th-placed Nathan Van Hooydonck and Gianni Vermeersch, who came in 10th, were the only other Belgians among the first 10 to finish the race.