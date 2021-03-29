211 COVID-19 hospitalisations reported on Sunday

During the week from 22 to 28 March an average of 241 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a rise of 22% on the previous week’s 7-day average. On Sunday 28 March the hospitals reported that 211 COVID-19 patients had been admitted. 170 patients were discharged. The latest figures show that 2,691 COVID-19 patients are being cared for in Belgian hospitals (+123). Of these 711 (+10) are on intensive care wards and 382 (+7) are on ventilators.

During the week from 18 to 24 March an average of 28 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 17.9% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now 22,870 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 19 to 25 March an average of 4,705 people tested positive for COVID-19 each day. This is 22% up on the previous week. The pace of the rise is slowing down though. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 866,063 confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium.

During the week from 19 to 25 March an average of 66,100 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 21% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.7% test positive for the virus.

The basic reproduction number (R0) is currently 1.12. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 112 others with the virus.

According to the most recent figures (from 27 March) 1,229,384 people have already received a first shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 13.4% of the adult population. 502,648 people in Belgium have already been given their second dose of coronavirus vaccine.