Chicory recognised as Brussels gold!

“The vegetable has its origin in Brussels in the 19th century” says expert Arnout Vandamme of Witloof in de Stad, one of the many organisations that pressed for Belgian endive growing to be added to the list. “The vegetable has left its mark on the region. Just think of street names, the centres of Haren and Evere, the Belgian endive farms and the cuisine of the Brussels region.”

The decision to put the cultivation on the list was made by the Brussels Regional Government.

Pascal Smet (Flemish socialist) is secretary of state for urbanisation: “It will help to position Brussels as a culinary capital too! Personally I love to prepare a ‘chicon gratin’.”