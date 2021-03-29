Free rapid tests for non-homeworkers
Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit/Flemish socialist) has announced all businesses where employees cannot work from home will be supplied with free rapid tests for coronavirus.
“Repeated preventative tests in businesses are best carried out using antigen tests. This is why the federal government is making an offer, which I believe is generous.”
“Until 1 May businesses can apply for a quantity of rapid tests to test staff that cannot work from home twice a week and for four weeks.”
Applications should be made by the occupational doctor. Belgium has supplies of 570,00 rapid tests. A further half a million are on order.
Rapid tests are comparable with the regular PCR tests. The test is carried out by using a nasal swab and needs to be performed by professional staff. The result is in within 15 minutes. If you test negative especially, the result is less reliable than that of a PCR test.