Free rapid tests for non-homeworkers

“Repeated preventative tests in businesses are best carried out using antigen tests. This is why the federal government is making an offer, which I believe is generous.”

“Until 1 May businesses can apply for a quantity of rapid tests to test staff that cannot work from home twice a week and for four weeks.”

Applications should be made by the occupational doctor. Belgium has supplies of 570,00 rapid tests. A further half a million are on order.

Rapid tests are comparable with the regular PCR tests. The test is carried out by using a nasal swab and needs to be performed by professional staff. The result is in within 15 minutes. If you test negative especially, the result is less reliable than that of a PCR test.