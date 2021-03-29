Lorry fire causes traffic misery on E40 motorway

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. As the lorry was carrying a load of paper the fire soon turned into a veritable inferno. The Fire Service was at the scene quickly with several fire engines and was able to bring the fire under control.

The police have closed the E40 at Drongen, near Ghent. Local diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the motorway if they possibly can. By 1:30pm there were already delays of more than 1 hour with traffic at a standstill from Sint-Denijs-Westrem.

Motorists that are currently stuck on the section of motorway that has been closed between Drongen and Nevele are being directed around the scene of the accident by police over one lane.