Police gets blows at BBQ

Outside, as a result of corona measures, you are only allowed to meet up with three other people under 12s not included.

The people at the barbeque refused to put an end to it and argued with the police. The altercation then got physical and blows rained down on the officers. Three of those present were arrested. A man in his twenties from Evere (Brussels), who meted out the blows, now has to wear a tag and will get his day in court.