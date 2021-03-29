Spring is in the air!

Monday will remain sunny with just a few areas of low cloud in coastal areas. Temperatures will be mild, reaching between 15°C and 17°C in the Ardennes and between 17°C and 18°C elsewhere. Temperatures could even reach 19°C in the Kempen area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces. Monday night will remain clear, providing idea conditions looking at the stars.

The fine weather is all thanks to an area of high pressure that is pushing away depressions and is channelling in warm air from the south.

Tuesday will be very sunny with temperatures possibly reaching 22°C in some areas. It will be a similar picture on Wednesday.

Thursday will see a transition to cooler temperatures and cloud. From Thursday evening it will become considerably cooler and for the rest of the week we can expect cloud and minimum temperatures under 10°C. However, it will remain dry.