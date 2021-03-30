3,716 extra staff for Flemish care and welfare sector

The Flemish Government has reached an agreement with the trade unions and employers from the welfare and care sector that will lead to the creation of more than 3,700 new jobs. Previously it had been decided that those working in residential care will be given a 6% pay rise from this month to reward them for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis. In addition to this around 14,000 extra jobs will be created in elderly care, childcare and care for people living with a handicap before the end of the legislature in 2024. The aim is to improve the quality of care, reduce waiting lists and lighten care professionals’ workloads.