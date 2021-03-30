An average of 241 COVID-19 patients hospitalised each day

During the week from 23 to 29 March an average of 241 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is an increase of 18% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. On Monday 29 March the country’s hospitals reported 199 admissions of patients with COVID-19, down 14 on Sunday’s figures. 95 patients were discharged. This leaves a total of 2,818 (+126) COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals. Of these 739 (+28) are on intensive care wards and 407 (+25) are on ventilators.

During the week from 20 to 26 March an average of 27 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 3.9% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic a total of 22,897 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 20 to 26 March an average of 4,751 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 17% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 872,936 people have tested positive for the virus in Belgium.

More people are being tested for the virus. During the week from 20 to 26 March an average of 66,900 people were tested for the virus each day. This is 18% up on the previous week. Of those tested 7.7% test positive for the virus.

The basic reproduction ratio for COVID-19 in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people that are infected with the virus infect a further 109 people.

By 28 March (the most recent date for which figures are available) 1,236,554 people in Belgium had received their first shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 13.4% of the adult population. 505,870 people had already received their second dose.