Brad Pitt in Brussels to visit preparations for friend’s exhibition

The press and fans gathered outside the hotel in the hope of catching a glimpse of the American actor and film producer. However, most were unsuccessful, and Brad Pitt is reported to have since left Belgium. However, one photographer was able to take some snaps of the famous visitor to our capital city the film star’s arrival at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant).

Gianni works for the agency Photo News. He told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant and Brussels how he came to take the photographs of Brad Pitt that have appeared in many of Tuesday morning’s newspapers.

"He had received a tip off at the agency and I headed for the airport. There I was the only person to take photographs of Brad Pitt’s arrival. He didn’t have any bodyguards with him, but the airport provided the relevant security."

Like Brad Pitt Gianni kept his cool and snapped away. “At one point Brad Pitt even looked at me from under his glasses. I was a special day I must say. I hadn’t expected it when I started my working day” Gianni, who didn’t want to give his surname, laughed.