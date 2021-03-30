Brad Pitt in Brussels to visit preparations for friend’s exhibition
The Hollywood actor Brad Pitt flew into Brussels on Monday. The 57-year-old star arrived in the country aboard a private jet and went on to visit the preparations for an exhibition of work by an artist with whom he is friends. He is reported to have spent Monday night in the 5-star luxury Hotel Amigo (photo above) that is just a stone’s throw away from Brussels historic central market square.
The press and fans gathered outside the hotel in the hope of catching a glimpse of the American actor and film producer. However, most were unsuccessful, and Brad Pitt is reported to have since left Belgium. However, one photographer was able to take some snaps of the famous visitor to our capital city the film star’s arrival at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant).
Gianni works for the agency Photo News. He told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant and Brussels how he came to take the photographs of Brad Pitt that have appeared in many of Tuesday morning’s newspapers.
"He had received a tip off at the agency and I headed for the airport. There I was the only person to take photographs of Brad Pitt’s arrival. He didn’t have any bodyguards with him, but the airport provided the relevant security."
Like Brad Pitt Gianni kept his cool and snapped away. “At one point Brad Pitt even looked at me from under his glasses. I was a special day I must say. I hadn’t expected it when I started my working day” Gianni, who didn’t want to give his surname, laughed.