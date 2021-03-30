Ghent Volvo workers to get same parental leave as colleagues in Sweden
The car and truck manufacturer Volvo has announced that it is to make Swedish legislation on parental leave for those that have just had a child or have just adopted applicable for all its staff worldwide. This means that from 1 April staff at the company’s Ghent factory will be entitled to 24 weeks’ parental leave on 80% pay. This applies to both fathers and mothers and to the new parents of a child that has been adopted.
The measure taken by Volvo means that its female staff will be entitled to around 50% more maternity leave, while male employees will their paternity leave entitlement rise sevenfold.