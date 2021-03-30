Microbiologist advises against using self-testing for travel and concerts
From next Tuesday (6 April) we will be able to purchase self-testing kits for coronavirus from pharmacists. The tests provide a result after just 15 minutes. However, the tests are only 80% accurate, which means that 1 in 5 people that are actually infected with coronavirus will test negative when using the self-testing kits.
The microbiologist Herman Goossens is Head of Belgium’s coronavirus testing taskforce. Professor Goossens says that while the self-tests ae a useful tool to enable the detection of so-called “super spreaders” more quickly, their results are not 100% accurate.
Consequently, Professor Goossens advises against using self-testing to determine whether someone should be allowed access to an event such as a concert.
"This is too dangerous. At test events abroad care professionals are used to carry out the tests."
Professor Goossens added that using a negative result from a self-test as a prerequisite for a person being allowed to travel would also "not be a good idea”.