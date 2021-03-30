Microbiologist advises against using self-testing for travel and concerts

The microbiologist Herman Goossens is Head of Belgium’s coronavirus testing taskforce. Professor Goossens says that while the self-tests ae a useful tool to enable the detection of so-called “super spreaders” more quickly, their results are not 100% accurate.

Consequently, Professor Goossens advises against using self-testing to determine whether someone should be allowed access to an event such as a concert.

"This is too dangerous. At test events abroad care professionals are used to carry out the tests."

Professor Goossens added that using a negative result from a self-test as a prerequisite for a person being allowed to travel would also "not be a good idea”.