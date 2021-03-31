“Don’t come to the coast” warns West Flemish Governor
Governor of West Flanders Province, Carl Decaluwé (Flemish Christian democrat), has appealed for people not to travel to the Flemish coast by rail during the next few days.
Yesterday, largely thanks to the fine weather and the extended Easter break, it was particularly busy on coast-bound rail services. Rail company NMBS even brought forward the emergency measure requiring passengers not to use aisle seats, a measure that was only supposed to kick in during the Easter break proper. The pressure from crowds led to coast-bound trains that were full and long queues in stations as the rail company prevented passengers accessing platforms when trains were already full.
Governor Decaluwé says “Everything wasn’t corona-safe. It’s more or less OK at the coast itself, but it’s above all the fact that large numbers of people are arriving and above all leaving at one time. I see an extra train service ran with 1,000 passengers on board.”