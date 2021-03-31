“Don’t come to the coast” warns West Flemish Governor

Yesterday, largely thanks to the fine weather and the extended Easter break, it was particularly busy on coast-bound rail services. Rail company NMBS even brought forward the emergency measure requiring passengers not to use aisle seats, a measure that was only supposed to kick in during the Easter break proper. The pressure from crowds led to coast-bound trains that were full and long queues in stations as the rail company prevented passengers accessing platforms when trains were already full.

Governor Decaluwé says “Everything wasn’t corona-safe. It’s more or less OK at the coast itself, but it’s above all the fact that large numbers of people are arriving and above all leaving at one time. I see an extra train service ran with 1,000 passengers on board.”