Corona latest: figures still up, but less so than a week ago

On average in the week to 30 March 246 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 14% on the week.

On Tuesday 319 (+120 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 295 (+200) were discharged.

2,867 (+49) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 738 (-1) are in intensive care. 429 (+22) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 27 March on average 27 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 5.6% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 March, 4,810 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 15% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 17%, the previous day it was up 22%.

On average 68,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 March. The figure is up 17% on the week. 7.7% of tests came back positive.

By 28 March 1,260,303 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 13.7% of the adult population. 512,447 people have had their second jab.

Belgium’s Reproduction or R-number currently stands at 1.09. That means 100 people with coronavirus will pass it on to 109 others and the pandemic is still growing.