Corona latest: figures still up, but less so than a week ago
The number of patients being treated for Covid in hospital continues to rise. The number of new cases of coronavirus too is up yet again, but the pace of increase has slowed.
On average in the week to 30 March 246 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 14% on the week.
On Tuesday 319 (+120 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 295 (+200) were discharged.
2,867 (+49) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 738 (-1) are in intensive care. 429 (+22) are on a ventilator.
In the week to 27 March on average 27 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 5.6% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 March, 4,810 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 15% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 17%, the previous day it was up 22%.
On average 68,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 March. The figure is up 17% on the week. 7.7% of tests came back positive.
By 28 March 1,260,303 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 13.7% of the adult population. 512,447 people have had their second jab.
Belgium’s Reproduction or R-number currently stands at 1.09. That means 100 people with coronavirus will pass it on to 109 others and the pandemic is still growing.