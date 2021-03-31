Tuesday was the hottest March day since records began

Yesterday’s temperature trashed the record set on 29 March 1968 and that is over fifty years ago. The expectation is that today could be even hotter with a high of 24°C forecast for the interior, 19°C on the Flemish coast.

The fine weather is the result of an area of high pressure that is keeping out rain fronts and is pulling in hot air from the south.

Thursday too will be sunny with highs of up to 23°C in the interior, 15°C on the coast.

Enjoy the fine weather while it lasts. On Friday temperatures plummet and it won’t be warmer than 12°C inland and 9°C on the coast where a nasty north-easterly will be your lot.