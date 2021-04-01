Kedist Deltour (23) is Miss Belgium 2021!

The show in Adinkerke's Proximus Theatre took place without public due to corona restrictions. The beauty contest started off with 33 candidates but only one could come out on top. Kedist Deltour, a former Miss East Flanders, hails from Nazareth in East Flanders, but moved to Harelbeke in West Flanders. She was also chosen as Miss Model.

Thanaree Scheerlinck, a 24-year-old beauty specialist from Wemmel, took second place, with Louise-Marie Losfeld from Ostend taking third. (see picture below)

Kedist Deltour received a pink Volvo after her election. During the show, she told about her difficult youth. Her mother died when she was just 10 years old. After that, she was adopted and moved from Ethiopia to Belgium together with her little brother and sister. The jury was clearly touched by her story.