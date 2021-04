A seal was released at Blankenberge beach this morning, after being treated at the local Sea Life centre. The animal had sustained a heavy wound, probably because of a fishing net, and had been brought to the rescue centre around mid-February after being found on the beach, exhausted. Louwis recovered well, and gained 6 kilos to reach 31 kilos. Caretakers said he had gained enough strength to stand on his own two feet again.