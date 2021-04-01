Belgian Rail at loggerheads with government over 'window seats only' issue, "but we will try to comply with new rule"

The government decided, as part of a new spate of restriction measures to curb the spreading of coronavirus, that rail passengers can only take a window seat if they take a train to a tourist destination (children below 12 excepted).

The measure, coming into force at the official start of the Easter school holidays next weekend, triggered a lot of criticism and critics wondering how this rule can be applied without a reservation system. As a result, the restriction will only apply to coast-bound trains. The NMBS has an app which shows how busy a train is, but no more than that. A reservation system can only be installed in the longer run.

The Belgian PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal), Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish christian democrat) and Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone greens) received a letter yesterday from the Belgian Rail company in which Ms Dutordoir voiced her concerns.

The letter was leaked in the Francophone press. Sophie Dutordoir argues that the measure will have the opposite effect as it will trigger long queues and create large crowds in rail stations. She also emphasizes that it will be impossible for rail conductors to make sure the rule is being followed.