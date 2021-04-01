Too crowded, and a lot of garbage
Many people gathered together in Antwerp's Droogdokkenpark last night to enjoy the sunset at the borders of the River Scheldt. The nice weather, with record temperatures for the time of year, made people flock to the site in the past days. However, the park became much too crowded and many youngsters admitted they were no longer respecting social distancing rules. Another poblem was that many of them left their garbage behind in the park.
"You start with 3 metres' distance, but then others come and you suddenly find yourself too close to another person", two girls told the VRT.
A young man added: "Everybody wants to relax. After a while, the social distancing rules are not being respected. But people really want to relax."