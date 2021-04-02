22 people detained and dozens injured at festival intended as an April Fool’s joke

Police began their attempts to clear the park at around 4pm. As the situation deteriorated, they deployed water cannon, horses and dogs. By 6:30pm most of those that had been at the park had left. However, a hard core of a few hundred people remained at times staging pitched battles with the police.

It wasn’t until 10pm that peace finally returned. By then 26 police officers had been injured after having been pelted with object thrown by those in the park.