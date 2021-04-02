An average of 262 COVID-19 patients hospitalised each day

During the week from 26 March to 1 April an average of 262 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 15% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when an average of 227 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. The country’s hospitals reported 290 admissions of patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, down 19 on Wednesday’s figures. 280 patients (-1) were discharged.

On Wednesday there were 2,958 (+21) patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is the highest number since 10 December. Of these 790 (+35) are in intensive care. 442 (+6) are on ventilators.

During the week from 23 to 29 March an average of 27 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 2% on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic in Belgium last March 23,045 people with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 23 to 29 March an average of 4,814 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 11% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 887,920 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 23 to 29 March an average of 68,000 people in Belgium were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 13% more than during the previous week. Of those tested 7.8% test positive for the virus. The basic reproduction number (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.11. This means that every 100 people that are infected infect a further 111 people.

On Wednesday 31 March 1,340,320 people in Belgium had already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 14.6% of the adult population. 528,257 people had already received both doses of the vaccine.