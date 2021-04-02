Investigation launched as images emerge of woman knocked over by police horse

On Thursday evening thousands of young people went to the Ter Kameren Bos park, a large park in the affluent southeast of Brussels, to attend a festival called “La Boum”. In fact, the festival was nothing more than an April Fool’s prank. Due to the sheer number of people that had gathered and the fact that many were not respecting the coronavirus restrictions it was decided to clear the park. Although the lion’s share of those that had gone there left peacefully when they were asked to, a group of several hundred people turned on the police. 22 arrests were made. The Judicial authorities have confirmed that one person detained on Thursday evening will appear in court on 22 April on charges of assaulting a police officer rendering him unfit for work.

Ms Verlinden told VRT News that "I have no empathy for the way in which this degenerated. Based on the information that I have the police asked the young people in a friendly but firm way to go home. A drone was used to convey this message. However, this met with resistance and the young people started throwing things. It was then that the police started using stronger tactics”.