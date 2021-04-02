The site of child killer Marc Dutroux’s to become a garden of remembrance

The Mayor of Charleroi Paul Magnette (Francophone socialist) says that it will be “a garden between heaven and earth”. The garden will provide a lasting reminder of what happened inside the house that stood there. The City of Charleroi will demolish the house and two adjoining houses to construct the garden. The cellar of the house, where Julie and Mélissa died will not be demolished.

The house is a one of several houses owned by Marc Dutroux. Two young women from Limburg Province that were kidnapped by Marc Dutroux and his accomplice were also kept at the house before being taken to another one of Dutroux properties in Jumet, near Charleroi where they were killed. Sabine Dardenne (12) and Laetitia Delhez (14) were freed from the cellar after Marc Dutroux’s arrest.