Home News
Loading video player ...

Work to start soon on new motorway intersection on Antwerp’s Left Bank

On Antwerp’s Left Bank preparations are under way for work to start on the construction of a new intersection that will form part of the Oosterweel Link. The intersection will link the E34 trunk road with the E17 and Antwerp Orbital motorways. It will be built in a cutting with verges at each side and will be crossed by a so-called “ecoduct” that will allow wildlife to cross safely between two small nature reserves that are situated on either side of the intersection. Meanwhile, a viaduct that links the E34 trunk road with the Waasland Tunnel will be demolished. Traffic will be diverted for the duration of the work.  

Top stories