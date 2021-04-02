Work to start soon on new motorway intersection on Antwerp’s Left Bank

On Antwerp’s Left Bank preparations are under way for work to start on the construction of a new intersection that will form part of the Oosterweel Link. The intersection will link the E34 trunk road with the E17 and Antwerp Orbital motorways. It will be built in a cutting with verges at each side and will be crossed by a so-called “ecoduct” that will allow wildlife to cross safely between two small nature reserves that are situated on either side of the intersection. Meanwhile, a viaduct that links the E34 trunk road with the Waasland Tunnel will be demolished. Traffic will be diverted for the duration of the work.