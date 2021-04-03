Covid patients in hospital top 3,000
For the first time in four months the number of people being treated in a Belgian hospital for Covid has exceeded 3,000. For the first time in four months the number of patients in critical care has risen above 800. Figures from health science institute Sciensano show all key indicators continue to rise though the pace of increase has slowed.
On average in the week to 2 April 275 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 19% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 15%.
On Friday 296 (+6 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 224 (-56) were discharged.
3,025 (+67) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 801 (+11) are in intensive care. The figure is up 23% on the week. 479 (+37) are on a ventilator.
In the week to 30 March on average 28 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 4.8% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 30 March, 4,700 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 3% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 11%, the previous day it was up 15%.
On average 67,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 30 March. The figure is up 8% on the week. 7.8% of tests came back positive.
By 1 April 1,404,877 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 546,555 people have had their second jab.
Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 1.14. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 114 others and the epidemic is widening.