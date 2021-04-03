Covid patients in hospital top 3,000

On average in the week to 2 April 275 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 19% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 15%.

On Friday 296 (+6 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 224 (-56) were discharged.

3,025 (+67) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 801 (+11) are in intensive care. The figure is up 23% on the week. 479 (+37) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 30 March on average 28 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 4.8% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 30 March, 4,700 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 3% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 11%, the previous day it was up 15%.

On average 67,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 30 March. The figure is up 8% on the week. 7.8% of tests came back positive.

By 1 April 1,404,877 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. 546,555 people have had their second jab.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 1.14. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 114 others and the epidemic is widening.