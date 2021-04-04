First fall in recorded new cases

On average in the week to 3 April 269 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 13% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 19%.

On Friday 255 (-41 on the day) patients were hospitalised. 318 (-94) were discharged.

2,913 (-112) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 822 (+20) are in intensive care. The figure is up 21% on the week. 480 (+1) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 31 March on average 29 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 5.8% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 31 March, 4,577 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 1% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 3%, the previous day it was up 11%.

On average 66,500 tests are carried out each day in the week to 31 March. The figure is up 4% on the week. 7.8% of tests came back positive.

By 1 April 1,472,477 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 15.3% of the adult population. 563,675 people have had their second jab.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 1.09. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 109 others and the epidemic is widening.