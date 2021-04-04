Flemish coast’s only nudist beach to reopen despite corona
Steve Vandenberghe (Vooruit/socialist), the Mayor of Bredene, a seaside resort popular among families, has confirmed the nudist beach there will be up and running once again next summer. Last summer, to the dismay of naturists, the only nudist beach on the Flemish coast was closed in order to give people more space to socially distance on the beach.
Mayor Vandenberghe says there is no need to keep the nudist beach closed for this reason this year and it will be open to welcome naturisst by the summer.