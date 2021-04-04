How can I celebrate Easter safely and legally?

Belgium’s Roman Catholic bishops have appealed for church bells to be sounded at noon. The ringing is intended as “a show of support for all the victims of the pandemic, for everybody who has supported victims and tirelessly continues to do so”.

“More than ever, in these difficult times, the Easter message brings hope and the prospect of a better future” the bishops say.

Only 15 people may attend church services in Belgium. VRT Radio 1 will broadcast a Roman Catholic mass from Keizersberg Abbey in Leuven (Flemish Brabant). The VRT’s Ketnet TV channel is broadcasting Easter celebrations from the St Peter’s Church in Leuven, while the Canvas channel has pictures of celebrations in La Carità, a hospital in Locarno, Switzerland.

In Rome Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, will bless the City and the World. The Urbi et Orbi blessing is televised on VRT’s Canvas channel.