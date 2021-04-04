It’s Tour of Flanders Day!

The Tour of Flanders cycling race is being contested today. 174 riders appeared at the start of this, one of the highlights of the Flemish cycling calendar, this morning. The race started in Antwerp at 10AM this morning. Riders were in for a 255 km day-long journey up and down Flemish hills and across the ancient cobble stones of Flanders. Both the Old Kwaremont and the Patersberg are among the legendary obstacles the riders find on their trip. Is victory for Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel or Julian Alaphilippe? With a bit of luck we should know before five.