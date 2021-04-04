Ten arrested in probe into Outlaws’ bikers’ gang
Ten people were detained after police raided thirteen premises as part of an investigation into the activities of the Outlaws motorbike club. Police also seized an arsenal of weapons including a score of handguns and one Kalashnikov machine gun.
Specialised units joined officers of the federal judicial police Antwerp section and officers of the Mechelen-Willebroek police zone to accomplish the raids at addresses in Mechelen, Willebroek, Heist-op-den-Berg, Boom, Hemiksem and Haacht. Ten individuals, all linked to the Outlaws motor bikers’ gang, were arrested. Those detained were aged between 38 and 61 including a 38-year-old woman.
Kristof Aerts is a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office: “Large quantities of cash as well as weapons and ammunition were seized: a score of handguns, one Kalashnikov, knives and a hand grenade”.
An examining magistrate will decide whether those arrested need to remain in custody.
“The judicial investigation carries on. Membership of a criminal gang and violations of weapons’ legislation are among charges that may be brought” says Aerts.
The investigation that has been underway for months was triggered by the discovery of a weapons cache in a garage in Mechelen in November. 24 hand grenades, seven firearms, two shotguns, two rifles and a dozen cans of pepper spray as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found.