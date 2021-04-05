Covid cases top 900,000

On average in the week to 4 April 263 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 9% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 13%.

On Easter Sunday 171 patients were hospitalised. 144 were discharged.

2,921 (+8) patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 832 (+10) are in intensive care. The figure is up 20% on the week. 478 (-2) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 1 April on average 29 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 4.1% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 1 April, 4,436 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 6% on the week. Yesterday the fall was 1%.

900,996 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

On average 64,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 1 April. The figure is down 3% on the week. 7.8% of tests came back positive.

By 1 April 1,496,083 people in Belgium had received their first shot of the corona vaccine. That’s 16.3% of adults. 569,101 people have had their second jab.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 1.04. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 104 others and the epidemic is widening.