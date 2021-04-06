Anderlecht and Vincent Kompany make a strong statement at the "Great Old"

Anderlecht took it 1-4 at the Bosuil stadium. Football pundits said that Antwerp took an a much too defensive attitude, an approach that had worked last month when they stunned league leaders Club Brugge in Bruges. Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany are slowly but surely building a new, young team and adopting a new system based on ball possession, and this seems to be paying off just in time.

The win allowed Anderlecht to leapfrog revelations KV Oostende and move to fourth place. Defending champions Club Brugge are in first place, ahead of KRC Genk and Antwerp. Only the top-4 will take part in the season-ending play-offs this time (instead of the top-6) to reduce the number of matches ahead of the European Championships. However, it seems that Bruges have built such a gap that things can't go wrong for them.

There are two rounds of play to go, but Anderlecht have taken matters into their own hands now.