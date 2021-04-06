Negative electricity prices on Easter Monday: offshore wind turbines switched off
Many wind turbines in the North Sea were disconnected yesterday because there was to much supply on the energy market. Green energy from sustainable sources like wind and solar energy is increasing, while the old nuclear power plants are still at full capacity. The latter can't be switched off so easily.
There was a lot of wind yesterday but despite that the yield from offshore wind turbines was only at one third of what it could have been. This was shown by figures from the Belgian Offshore Platform, the umbrella organisation for investors in wind energy at sea.
Electricity prices were negative during a a large part of the day yesterday: a lot of supply, but a low demand. Annemie Vermeylen of the Offshore Platform regrets that green energy can't reach consumers: "It should have priority on grey energy."