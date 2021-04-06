Two camels and a dromedary on the loose near Tournai

After the police horses in Brussels, it was a dromedary together with two camels that made the news yesterday. They were on the loose in the area of Tournai (Hainaut province) in the village of Marquain where police managed to catch them with the help of a farmer. It is not clear who is the owner, but the animals may have escaped in France. Last week, two police horses were on the loose in Brussels after a police intervention in the Ter Kamerenbos where youngsters were staging a party.