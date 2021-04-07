Epidemic is shrinking, but over 900 patients in critical care

On average in the week to 6 April 256 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is up 4% on the week. Yesterday the rise was 11%.

On Tuesday 235 patients were hospitalised. 208 were discharged.

3,167 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 14% on the week. 893 (+26) are in intensive care. The figure is up 19% on the week. 497 (+5) are on a ventilator.

In the week to 3 April on average 35 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is up 27% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 April, 4,267 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 12% on the week. It’s the fourth day in a row this figure is down.

904,673 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

On average 59,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 April. The figure is down 13% on the week. 8% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s R or Reproduction number stands at 0.98. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 98 others and the epidemic is no longer widening.