Only over 55s to get AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) that earlier OKed the corona vaccine for use across the EU now says that it has discovered a possible link between the vaccine and rare cases of blood clots. The blood clot issue will now be added as a possible side effect. The EMA shied away from setting any age condition on the administering of the vaccine, though several EU states have already done this. Belgium now joins France in banning the use of AstraZeneca on under 55s, at least for a month. In Germany and the Netherlands the vaccine is reserved for over 60s.

Here, under 55s will receive another of the approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

