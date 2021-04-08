5% price hike on exports to Britain
Since the end of the transition period and since Britain has been treated as a non-EU country a hundred days ago Flemish exports to Britain have fallen 6%. Exports have also become 5% more expensive as a result of Brexit.
The figures come from the Flemish employers’ organisation Voka that has looked into the matter. Voka is eager to see a simplification of the administrative formalities that need to be fulfilled on exports to Britain e.g. the use of digital certificates. Voka believes the full impact of Brexit will only become clear in months.