Covid-19 really did cost many lives in Belgium, and it is also a risk for younger people. VRT's news ombudsman answers the complaints from corona sceptics
Last week, a group of activists tried to organise a propaganda campaign on VRT’s Facebook pages, suggesting that measures against Covid-19 are not necessary. More than 150 posts were removed. The goal of VRT’s facebookpages is not to serve campaigns. But in the removed messages there were also a couple of claims about corona policies. In this clip I answer these complaints, as they also come back in my mailbox as a news ombudsman.
