First Janssen vaccines to arrive soon

Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) revealed what supplies we may expect: “The number of doses will be modest in April: 30,000 in the third week, 20,000 in the fourth week.”

Mr Beke also noted that Pfizer supplies are on schedule and thanks to these the vaccination programme can step up a gear: over the Easter break 600,000 people will get their first jab. The figure equals that of the number of people that received the jab during the entire period ahead of Easter”.