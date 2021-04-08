First Janssen vaccines to arrive soon
The first supplies of the Johnson & Johnson corona vaccine developed in conjunction with Janssen, the company’s Belgian division, are set to arrive in Belgium this month. The one-shot Janssen vaccine that doesn’t need to be stored at extremely low temperatures is the fourth to be approved for use in the EU and to be used here after Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) revealed what supplies we may expect: “The number of doses will be modest in April: 30,000 in the third week, 20,000 in the fourth week.”
Mr Beke also noted that Pfizer supplies are on schedule and thanks to these the vaccination programme can step up a gear: over the Easter break 600,000 people will get their first jab. The figure equals that of the number of people that received the jab during the entire period ahead of Easter”.