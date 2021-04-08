What about the second jab if you’ve already had AstraZeneca?

Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) points to yesterday’s updated advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“The EMA says AstraZeneca is a safe and good vaccine for all, whatever their age” says the federal health minister. “We are asking the EMA to clarify what must happen to the second jab. At present nobody is scheduled to be invited for a second dose of AstraZeneca. That takes a while.”

In the UK, where the vaccine was developed and where over half the adult population has already been immunised, use of AstraZeneca continues.

Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat): “There they believe if people didn’t react badly to the first shot, it won’t happen after the second either”.

In Belgium, it’s only in May that the first people will be due to get their second jab. By then the decision to pause AstraZeneca among younger people will have been revisited.