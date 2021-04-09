While Brussels has started priority vaccination for 'patients at risk', Flemings still need to wait: how can this gap be explained?

The vaccination scheme for patients who are more at risk to develop a severe form of Covid because they are nursing other health problems (such as lung issues, cancer, cardiovascular diseases etc.) started last Tuesday, at least in the Brussels Region. In Flanders, patients will probably have to wait until the end of the month. This is because it takes more time in Flanders finalise the 65+ category that comes first.

The Brussels health authorities sent the first invitations to patients particularly at risk and aged between 61 and 64 last weekend. Still, the number of doses is equally shared between the regions according to population numbers.