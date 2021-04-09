First drop in corona hospitalisations in almost a month: "Hopefully the start of a substantial drop"

253 corona patients had to be taken to hospital each day between 2 and 8 April, a 3 percent drop on the week. Yesterday, there were reports of 250 new hospitalisations. 263 people were discharged from hospital. This brings the total number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals to 3,128.

911 Covid patients are receiving intensive care, 515 of them are on ventilators. Compared to 7 days ago, the number of patients in ICU has seen a 15 percent rise. The questions remains whether the mark of 1,000 IC patients can still be avoided, even when the hospitalisations are starting to drop.

It remains to be seen whether this is the start of a real drop. It is also possible that we end up on a kind of 'plateau', a status-quo, but a rather high one, experts warn. They underlined that the pressure on hospitals remains very high. "We are on the right way, but the road is still long. Now, our main task is to make sure we don't end up on a plateau. We need a substantial drop", Mr Van Gucht told the Friday press conference.