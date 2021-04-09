Heavy blaze in apartment building in Opwijk

A heavy fire has ravaged the top floor of a large apartment block in Opwijk (Flemish Brabant). The whole building has been evacuated, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. The Opwijk mayor said that the fire broke out in one of the 8 apartments on the top floor, below the roof. The 8 apartments were destroyed, but the lower floors of the 15-year-old building could be saved. The blaze triggered an enormous plume of smoke.