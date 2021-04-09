Suddenly all the pieces fitted together: soldier who perished in the Great War identified after 103 years

Through his non-profit organisation "New Zealand Pilgrimage Trust" Freddy Declerck has been doing volunteer work to help identifying New Zealand soldiers that persihed in Flanders Fields for several years. There are still over 100,000 unknown soldiers in Flanders Fields.

In an unseen effort so far, Freddy Declerck managed to put a name on the grave of an unknown soldier resting in Dochy Farm New British Cemetery in Langemark-Poelkapelle. "At a certain moment I found out that six missing captains from New Zealand were mentioned on the "Memorial to the Missing" on Tyne Cot Cemetery in Zonnebeke. I knew that a missing captain was buried on Dochy Farm, a place I know very well. Ever since I was a child I often came there. After extensive research, I managed to find out that it was Ernest Parry resting there."